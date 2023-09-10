Starlets kick start preparations for 2024 WAFCON

The Kenya Women’s National team, Harambee Starlets, has today, Sunday, September 10, 2023, kicked off preparations for their upcoming two-legged 2024 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers against Cameroon.

16 players have so far checked into camp with the rest of the squad expected in camp later in the week.

The team is set to depart for Cameroon on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, ahead of their first leg match set to be played on Friday, September 22, 2023, in Yaoundé. Starlets will fly back home on Saturday, September 23, 2023, in time for their second leg match on September 26, 2023.

Should Harambee Starlets be the aggregate winners of the two-legged qualifier they will face either Gabon or Botswana in the second round, between November 27 and December 5, 2023.

The victor of the second round will secure automatic qualification for the 2024 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, to be hosted in Morocco.