Starlets Optimistic of qualifying for AWCON on the back of improved rankings

On the back of finishing the year with a higher FIFA ranking, Harambee Starlets has an array of events lined up for 2021 that are geared towards them qualifying for major Championships.

The David Ouma led Starlets will be looking to qualify for the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations, which will act as a qualifier for the 2023 World Cup.

Three international windows have been lined up between February 15th and February 24th, 2021; between April 5 and April 13, 2021, and finally June 7 and June 15, 2021. It is during these windows that the team will take part in the 2022 AWCON Qualifiers as well as friendly matches.

The CECAFA Women Championships have in the meantime been slotted in May 2021, with dates set to be confirmed in due course. The Starlets will hope to retain the trophy they won at the 2019 edition in Tanzania.

