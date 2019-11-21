Harambee Starlets coach David Ouma has named the starting lineup for Kenya’s match against Uganda in the CECAFA Women Championships against Uganda.

Mercy Airo will replace Topista Situma in the starting team with the help of Mwanalima Adam and Janet Bundi at the forefront..

Team Captain, Dorcas Shikobe, will man the defense with Nelly Sawe, Ruth Ingosi and Vivian Nasaka

Harambee Starlets Starting XI

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Annette Kundu (GK), 3. Vivian Nasaka, 11. Nelly Sawe, 5. Dorcas Shikobe (C), 20. Ruth Ingosi, 17. Vivian Corazone, 8. Mercy Airo, 4. Cynthia Shilwatso, 2. Mwanalima Adam, 7.Janet Bundi, 6.Sheryl Andiba.

Substitutes

10. Jentrix Shikangwa, 19. Monica Odato (GK), 9. Topister Situma, 19. Lumasia Siliya, 13. Lucy Akoth, 12. Lydia Akoth, 18. Judith Osimbo (GK)