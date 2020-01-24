Starlets to face Tanzania in Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier

Written By: Kennedy Langat
14

Starlets to face Tanzania in Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Harambee Starlets will face Tanzania in the first round of the Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier match.

The team is expected to travel to Dar es Salaam for the first leg in April before welcoming their opponents here in Nairobi, for the second leg match in June.

Also Read  Gor tactician Steve Pollack confident of win against Bandari

The winner of the match between Kenya and Tanzania will face the Democratic Republic of the Congo or Sao Tome & Principe in the second-round matches.

The second-round winner will qualify to take part in the 12-team competition which will be held between 28th November and 12th December this year.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Kenya last participated in the continental competition in 2016 after they failed to qualify for the 2018 edition. South Africa, Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon, Morocco, Mali, Ghana, Nigeria and Ivory Coast have been given byes from the first round.

Also Read  Champions elect: Firmino’s late winner sends Liverpool 16 points clear

The host of the tournament is yet to be determined after DR Congo withdrew as the designated host.

Also Read  Stars pooled alongside Uganda, Rwanda and Mali in WC qualifiers
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR