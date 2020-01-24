Starlets to face Tanzania in Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier

Harambee Starlets will face Tanzania in the first round of the Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier match.

The team is expected to travel to Dar es Salaam for the first leg in April before welcoming their opponents here in Nairobi, for the second leg match in June.

The winner of the match between Kenya and Tanzania will face the Democratic Republic of the Congo or Sao Tome & Principe in the second-round matches.

The second-round winner will qualify to take part in the 12-team competition which will be held between 28th November and 12th December this year.

Kenya last participated in the continental competition in 2016 after they failed to qualify for the 2018 edition. South Africa, Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon, Morocco, Mali, Ghana, Nigeria and Ivory Coast have been given byes from the first round.

The host of the tournament is yet to be determined after DR Congo withdrew as the designated host.