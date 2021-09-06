Stars back home,shifts focus against Mali

The national team Harambee Stars jetted back from Kigali, Rwanda, on Monday, September 6, 2021, ahead of their upcoming World Cup Qualifier against Mali.

Stars drew 0-0 against Uganda on Thursday, September 2, 2021, and held Rwanda to a 1-1 draw at the Kigali Stadium on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

All guns are now set on their upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier back-to-back matches against Mali set to be played in October 2021.

They currently stand second in the Group E table standings with 2 points.

Team head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has maintained they are still in the race to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup despite picking up their second successive draw against Rwanda in the qualifiers on Sunday.

Despite starting their campaign with two draws, Mulee, who in an interview before Kenya took on Uganda vowed to help the team grace the competition in Qatar, has maintained they are still in the race to snatch the slot.

“We will also wait for the game on [Monday] when Mali play against Uganda, we will also wait for that result to see what happens because with two games and two points it is not a bad start. We would have loved to win the games but we did our best and now we have to plan on how to face Mali back-to-back, we go to Morocco and then they come back to Nairobi” he said.

Uganda midfielder Khalid Aucho is optimistic the team will bounce back from the 0-0 draw against Kenya to get a victory at home against Group E leaders Mali.

The East Africa nation will be hosting the West Africans in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Monday. This is after the Eagles collected maximum points in Wednesday’s home encounter against Rwanda, and will definitely be aiming at making it two wins in a row.

‘Coach will give us more tactics against Mali’

“The game we played against Kenya was not bad because we were away, so we made sure that if we do not win at least we should get a draw so that we can fight for three points at home against Mali on Monday,” Aucho told reporters.

Monday’s match will be played in St Mary’s stadium in Kitende