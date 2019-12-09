Stars face Sudan Monday as Kimanzi faces two-match ban

National soccer team Harambee stars will face Sudan on Monday in their second match of the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala Uganda.

The team will, however, play without head coach Francis Kimanzi who has been banned for two matches after he purportedly urged his players not to turn up for their opening match against Tanzania.

Kimanzi was protesting the inclusion of three players who lacked Passports in the Taifa Stars squad.

The game which Kenya won by 1-0, was forced to start 10 minutes late after Harambee Stars players failed to walk into the pitch from the tunnel.

Kimanzi will, however, make a return in the touchline should Kenya proceed to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Elsewhere, United European Football Association-UEFA Pro Instructor Erich Rutenmoeller of Germany will conduct a two-week Football Kenya federation Instructors Course at the Kenya Institute of Special Education.

The course targets Basic/Advanced coaching course and CAF C License instructors who spearheaded coaching courses that benefited over 2000 trainers countrywide.

The course will bring together sixty instructors who will then be tasked with passing the knowledge to grass-root coaches.

FKF President, Nick Mwendwa says it’s a worthy course as they target to impact more knowledge to grass-root coaches.