Harambee Stars held its last training session Tuesday in France ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations finals set for this Friday in Egypt.

The Sebastian Migne side played two friendly matches winning one and drawing in the other.

Stars played two friendly matches, winning 1-0 against Madagascar in Paris and sharing the spoils with the Democratic Republic of Congo in Madrid, Spain.

The team is set to camp in Cairo from tonight ahead of the tournament’s kickoff.

Kenya is pooled in Group ‘C’ alongside Algeria, Senegal, and Tanzania.

Stars’ first match will be against Algeria this Sunday then face Tanzania next Thursday before winding up her group stage matches against Senegal on 1st next month.

Elsewhere, Sofapaka FC Goalkeepers coach, George Wambugu, is among a group of trainers currently undertaking a goalkeepers training programme in conjunction with the Mathare Youth Sports Association, MYSA.

The initiative aims at developing goalkeepers at a young age, as well as encouraging youngsters to pick up goalkeeping over playing as outfield players.

A common perception among most fans dictate that; these players don’t score stunning goals, or produce spectacular passes, neither do they go into hard tackles, and most of them are not that good at passing the ball.

Sofapaka goalkeeper trainer George Wambugu, together with former AFC Leopards goalkeeper Lawrence Webo and Nzoia Sugar goalkeeper trainer, Peter Mwaura are determined to restore competitiveness amongst shot stoppers in the country.

With MYSA’s reputation as a talent nurturing centre for aspiring footballers, the coaches are confident that the initiative will be successful amongst the youth.

The initiative so far incorporates players from the Kenya Premier League, National Super League and players from the lower divisions.