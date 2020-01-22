Stars pooled alongside Uganda, Rwanda and Mali in WC qualifiers

National soccer team Harambee Stars will battle neighbours Uganda, Rwanda and Mali in the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers after been pooled in Group E last night.

The draw was conducted at the Nile Ritz-Carlton in Cairo, Egypt.

National soccer team Harambee Stars will make history if the team qualifies for the FIFA World cup.

The Francis Kimanzi side will be seeking to finish in the first position in Group E with matches against Uganda Cranes, Rwanda and Mali.

Kenya has appeared in five Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, never reaching the second round.

The team entered its first FIFA World Cup qualifiers in 1974.

As of 2018, they have never qualified for the final tournament.

Africa Cup of Nations champions Algeria are in pool A alongside Burkina Faso, Niger and Djibouti.

Meanwhile, Kenyan neighbours Tanzania are in pool J alongside Democratic Republic of Congo, Benin and Madagascar.

Egypt are in pool F together with Gabon, Libya and Angola.

The group matches will be played from 5th October this year to 4th October 2021.