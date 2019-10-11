Stars step up training ahead of match against Mozambique

National soccer team Harambee Stars, has stepped up training ahead of their international friendly match against Mozambique slated for this Sunday at Kasarani stadium in Nairobi.

The two teams are using the friendly as a build up for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

All players initially called up are in camp following the arrival of Stars hit man Michael Olunga.

Head coach Francis Kimanzi, says the training sessions are good and if the team keeps the morale they will be able to get a positive result.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The team will rely on the services of foreign based players led by Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama who is also the captain of the side, Sweden based defender Eric Ouma, and Zesco United striker Jesse Were among others.

The two teams are using the friendly as a build up for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations preliminary round qualifiers set to be played next month.

Kenya will face Egypt away while Mozambique will be up against Rwanda.

Harambee Stars beat Mozambique by a solitary goal when the two teams last met in a friendly match played at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos in 2016.

Kenya currently lies 110 in the FIFA rankings while Mozambique is in position 97.