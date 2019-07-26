National soccer team Harambee Stars is expected to leave the country Saturday for Dar es Salaam, where they will face hosts Tanzania in the Africa Nations Champions Qualifier match.

Head coach Sebastien Migne has already named his final squad for the encounter set to be played this Sunday in Dar es Salaam.

National soccer team Harambee Stars is optimistic of beating Tanzania this Sunday in the African Nations Championship qualifier match, especially after thrashing them 3-2 in the group matches of the 2019 African Nations Cup in Cairo, Egypt.

However, head coach Sebastien Migne has admitted it will be tough without at least half of the team that featured in the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Migne who has already named his final squad will miss the services of midfielder Francis Kahata and goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo who have joined Tanzanian giants Simba SC and Young Africans respectively.

He will also be without Sofapaka FC striker John Avire, who never reported to camp and Paul Were, who is headed to sign for a club in Europe.

He has retained Wazito midfielder Musa Masika in the squad that will be captained by Sofapaka midfielder Dennis Odhiambo. Odhiambo also featured for the national team during the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Johnstone Omurwa, who was called up to the team in midweek, has also made it to the final squad, which will have two goalkeepers including James Saruni of Ulinzi Stars and John Oyemba of Kariobangi Sharks.

The winner between Kenya and Tanzania will face Sudan in the final round of qualifications.