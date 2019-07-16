Stars Women’s team in camp ahead of Olympics Qualifier against Malawi

The Kenya Women National team, Harambee Stars, is in camp as they prepare for the upcoming Olympics Qualifiers against Malawi.

39 players, most of whom featured in the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Uganda and Equatorial Guinea were called up.

With the Women Premier League currently in session, the team will hold a week long residential camp, with training sessions set for Camp Toyoyo Grounds, before breaking on the 19th for the League matches.

31 out of the 39 players initially called up to the team have begun training, with the rest, among them Winnie Kanyotu, Elizabeth Wambui and Wincate Kaari sitting out the camp this week, after picking up injuries during last weekend’s Women Premier League matches.

Kenya will take on Malawi in the 1st Leg on August 28th, with the 2nd leg set to be played on September 1st. Victory against Malawi will see Starlets set up a 3rd Round date against either Gabon or Ghana in the 3rd Round.

The Qualifying tournament, in its 5th Edition, will determine which teams qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.