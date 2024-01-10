Pay Television Company StarTimes Media has acquired broadcasting rights to air the Total Energies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023, along with all CAF Events in 2024.

The matches are scheduled to kick off on January 13 and conclude on February 11, 2024, with StarTimes’ rights encompassing all CAF Events in 2024, covering Anglophone and Lusophone Countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Jimmy Carter Luo, the CEO of StarTimes Media Kenya, expressed his enthusiasm during the announcement, stating, “We are delighted to announce that StarTimes has secured the broadcasting rights for AFCON 2023, representing a significant milestone for the company as we continue to bring the best in sports entertainment to our viewers.”

He emphasized the role of AFCON as a celebration of African talent and passion, with StarTimes proud to play a key role in delivering this experience to homes across the continent.

Luo added, “With this exclusive acquisition, StarTimes is set to elevate the sports-viewing experience for millions, ensuring that fans across Sub-Saharan Africa can immerse themselves in the excitement and drama of AFCON 2023 and other CAF Events.”

He added that the significant investment in the broadcasting rights for AFCON 2023 and CAF Events underscores StarTimes’ dedication to supporting and promoting African sports noting that Startimes aims to bring the thrill and excitement of AFCON to an even broader audience, fostering a sense of unity and pride across the continent.

Myke Mwai. head of PR and content syndication, expressed the broadcaster’s commitment to providing non-stop sports content to its subscribers across the country from premiering to the final stages of the matches

He highlighted the upcoming AFCON 2023, hosted in Ivory Coast, as a spectacle featuring 24 nations competing in 52 thrilling matches.

“StarTimes boasts a stellar track record in delivering high-quality sports coverage to millions of viewers across Africa. We have consistently demonstrated a commitment to enhancing the viewing experience for football enthusiasts by employing cutting-edge technology and offering comprehensive coverage,” said Mwai.

He said that Kenyans will have opportunity to view the games on World football channel, sport premium, sport arena, sport live and sport focus channels on Startimes

He emphasized StarTimes’ continuous collaboration with CAF, having previously broadcasted the 2019-2022 AFCON and the 2020 CHAN, solidifying their position as a reliable sports broadcaster.