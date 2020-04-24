StarTimes introduces online shopping platform

Pay Television provider StarTimes Kenya has today introduced an interactive online shopping platform named StarTimes GO.

The platform will offer the public access to an enhanced shopping experience through integrated services available via television, Online and calls.

StarTimes Go, will be available through the company’s over the top streaming media application StarTimes ON and as 15 minute programs that will broadcast on the pay television platform’s Rembo, Border and Tripple P channels where customers will be in a position to select, order and pay for different products through the application’s electronic wallet options including Co-operative, KCB bank, Equitel, Mpesa or Airtel money.

Speaking on this latest development, StarTimes Regional Marketing Director Mr. Aldrine Nsubuga noted that the broadcaster has progressively put significant emphasis in its research and development key in understanding the customers demand for convenient solutions aimed at spending less time but achieving more.

“This is a strategic new line of business for us in our effort to enable customer’s access products conveniently across Kenya. StarTimes Go is our innovative solution aimed at making it possible to shop securely through our StarTimes ON online platform as well as sales broadcasts on Rembo, Border and Tripple P channels where customers will be in a position to familiarize themselves with the different products, select and pay at ease,” noted Mr. Nsubuga.

StarTimes Go will initially enable customers to acquire smart equipment’s including television sets, solar power systems and set-top boxes with progressive expansion of product categories moving forward.

The platform will equally enable customers to directly call in and make direct orders through 0719077111for television sets and set-top boxes or 0719077777 for solar power systems where upon payment confirmation, delivery will be done within 48 hours.

While shopping on StarTimes Go, customers will also have the option to pay a deposit based on the total product cost with the balance cleared upon receipt of their preferred product. Installation and activation will then be done by accredited technical personnel.