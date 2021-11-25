Startimes terminates a 7 year FKF Broadcast deal

China pay Tv Startimes on Thursday terminated its 7 year broadcast deal with FKF worth Ksh 110 Million a year citing bridge of contract on part of the federation.

Through a release sent to the media ,Startimes accused the federation for failing on several occasions to honor their part of the agreement which had impacted negatively on their business.

Startimes entered into a broadcast partnership with FKF on 29th September last year for a period of 7 years where the federation was to produce at least 100 FKF premier league matches,30 National Super league matches and all Harambee Stars friendly matches per season for transmission.

Under the deal Startimes was to pay FKF USSD 1.1 million equivalent to ksh 110 Million for broadcast rights per year for a period of 7 years.

Hover in its contract termination letter, the Chinese based Pay Tv company raised several incidences of FKF bridging the deal besides it paying the copyright fees.

Among the issues that led to cancellation of the contract include:-

 Failure to deliver a number of scheduled broadcast fixtures: Despite prior

confirmations, several fixtures including one Mashemeji derby in the 2020/21 season

were not delivered.

 Frequent changes to confirmed fixtures: We have had to work with an unstable

fixture that has constantly changed, at times on short notice. This has led to lack of

cohesion and promotion of wrong fixtures which ultimately translated to limited

awareness of broadcasted matches.

 Persistent stakeholder wrangling within the football fraternity: The persistent

acrimony between the governing body and its key stakeholders among them media

and top tier clubs has negatively affected the league’s brand affinity. Being a

subscription broadcaster who leverages on content popularity, the constant

confrontation has led to limited uptake and viewership of the property as seen through

monitored performance on our platform.

 Failure to honor agreed contract deliverables: This is seen in various forms

including but not limited to failure to broadcast the weekly free to air (FTA) fixtures,

providing the weekly magazine shows and acknowledging the media sponsor as the

official broadcast partner across agreed platforms.

 Constantly putting the StarTimes brand into disrepute: The failure and/or delayed

delivery of scheduled fixtures have exposed the brand to constant subscriber backlash.

These among others have combined to make it almost impossible to have a return on

investment through the sponsorship of the said property.

Startimes however reiterated its commitment to entering into partnership with local football in future .

This comes barely 3 months after a Nigeria based firm Betking ,terminated its ksh 220 million a year sponsorship with FKF on mutual agreement.