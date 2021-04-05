State advertises Diploma intakes at Teacher Training Colleges

The Ministry of Education has asked Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education holders wishing to be considered for admission to Diploma Teacher Training Colleges to apply for the positions between 6th April and 20th April, 2021.

The Ministry invites KCSE holders to apply for either a Diploma in Primary Teacher Education (DPTE) or Diploma in Early Childhood Development Teacher Education (DECTE), the Principal Secretary for Early Learning and Basic Education, Dr. Julius Jwan says.

Applicants for a Diploma in Primary Teacher Education (DPTE) should have a KCSE Mean Grade of C (Plain) or its equivalent with a C Plain in English, Kiswahili, Mathematics, and also a C in any of the Humanities subject and Sciences subjects.

However, for candidates with disabilities, the minimum entry grade is C- (Minus) and a C- (Minus) in the cluster of subjects stated above.

Applicants for the Diploma in Early Childhood Teacher Education (DECTE) require a C Plain Mean Grade in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (KCSE) or its equivalent (as equated by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

However, candidates with disabilities shall be admitted with a C Minus grade in KCSE or its equivalent.

The duration of both courses shall be three years in accordance with the approved Curriculum designs.

Applications are advised to secure registration forms for purposes of application from the Ministry of Education’s website, www.education.go.ke or from County Directors of Education (CDEs).

“Candidates are advised to register in only one Centre,” PS Jwan advises saying double registration will lead to automatic disqualification.