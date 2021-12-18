State applauds KRA’s revenue mobilisation efforts

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has welcomed the highest number of decorations ever accorded to its staff members; by the State at the recent 58th Jamhuri Day Celebrations.

In recognition of the Tax Administration Authority’s exemplary performance in revenue mobilisation, KRA officers received a total of 24 State commendations ranging from the Third Class: Moran of the Order of the Golden Heart(M.G.H.) to the Head of State’s Commendation (HSC-Civilian Division) awards and honours.

In the last financial year, characterised by the Covid-19 pandemic, KRA defied all odds to surpass its revenue target after eight (8) years, with a new record collection of Kshs 1.669 Trillion. KRA surpassed its Kshs. 1.652 Trillion targets with a surplus of Kshs. 16.808 Billion representing a performance rate of 101% and revenue growth of 3.9% compared to the last Financial Year.

During the last financial year, under Chairman Amb Francis Muthaura and Commissioner General Githii Mburu, KRA also recorded a milestone after revenue collection more than doubled in the last ten years from Kshs. 707 billion in F.Y. 2011/12 to Kshs 1.669 Trillion in F.Y. 2020/21, representing a growth of 136% in the last ten years.

Speaking when he acknowledged the state recognitions, KRA Commissioner,Corporate Support Services Dr David Kinuu said the awards were accorded acrossthe Authority’s ranks.

“KRA officers wish to express their sincere gratitude to the Head of State for the high honours which will serve to motivate the hard-working tax administrators further’,” Dr Kinuu said. He added that “the Authority has received a total of 24 decorations right from Board Members, Commissioners,Deputy Commissioners, Management, and Support Officers.”

In the Award of Orders, Decorations and Medals granted to deserving citizens for their public service and contribution to national Development, KRA Commissioner General Mburu received the Third Class: Moran of the Order of the Golden Heart (M.G.H.) as Board members Rose Waruhiu and Maryann Njau received the Second Class: Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (EBS) awards.

KRA Commissioners Dr David Wachira Kinuu, Rispah Muthoni Simiyu, PaulMuema Matuku and Terra Saidimu Leseeto were conferred with TheSecond Class: Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (EBS) Awards while Deputy Commissioners Grace Wandera, Joseph Kaguru and George OmondiObell received the Third Class: Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear(M.B.S.) awards.

Other awardees included Wageni Wambaa, James Mwamana Muema, ChristineWambui Mwangi, Jane Mkubwa Bukachi and Peter Kidungwa Alama, who received the Head ofState’s Commendation (HSC-Civilian Division).

The Authorities 8th Corporate Plan outlines plans and targets to collectKshs. 6.831 trillion by the end of Financial Year 2023/2024. With taxpayers’support, the projected economic recovery of 6.6 % in 2021, progressive taxpolicy frameworks, and a robust tax compliance mechanism, KRA is confident that it will achieve this target and enable the country to sustain its economy.