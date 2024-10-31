State bans activities in Likia and Logoman Forests after fatal skirmishes

The State has ordered the closure of Likia and Logoman forests to all human activities following recent skirmishes that resulted in four deaths and numerous injuries.

Rift Valley Region Commissioner Dr. Abdi Hassan announced that all human movement, livestock grazing, and tree cutting in the forested areas are prohibited, warning that anyone found in the forests would be treated as a criminal.

“We have received reports of a criminal gang residing in the forests, armed with spears and threatening residents. This cannot continue. From today, anyone found in the forest will be considered a criminal,” he emphasized.

Dr. Hassan made these remarks on Wednesday during a tour of the Kirampa and Nessuit areas, which straddle the border of Narok and Nakuru counties. He urged local communities to coexist peacefully.

He confirmed that investigations are ongoing to identify those responsible for the recent killings.

“Those accountable for the murders will be arrested and prosecuted. The guns allegedly used in some of these killings have already been taken for investigation,” he stated.

Dr. Hassan warned residents against carrying weapons, assuring them that a sufficient police presence is in place to protect lives and property.

“The government’s primary responsibility is to ensure safety. If we cannot achieve this, then our purpose is in question. The ongoing skirmishes in this area must cease immediately,” he asserted.

He indicated that once peace is restored in the forest-adjacent areas, the State would reopen the forests for community use, including livestock grazing and firewood collection.

“No community is superior to another; all residents have the right to benefit from forest resources,” he reminded.

“Despite boundaries, the forest belongs to everyone. We must first restore peace before allowing people back into the forest.”

Dr. Hassan also urged individuals in possession of stolen livestock to return them to their rightful owners before security officials launch a search for the stolen goods.

“Today, we are asking for peace; tomorrow, we will enforce it to ensure normalcy returns. We cannot allow a small group of criminals to disrupt this area,” he warned.

Additionally, the RC issued a stern warning to police officers and National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) who collude with specific communities to escalate violence, stating they risk dismissal and prosecution.

The peace meeting was attended by Narok North Women Representative Agnes Pareyio, Olokurto Member of County Assembly Joshua Kishoyian, and members of the Rift Valley region and county security committees from Narok and Nakuru.