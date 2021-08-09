State warns civil servants against avoiding Covid jab

Civil servants who will not have received the first jab of Covid-19 by August 23rd, 2021 will face disciplinary action.

This is according to the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua who directed the principal secretaries/accounting officers to ensure all civil servants are vaccinated noting that they civil will be prioritised in the ongoing vaccination exercise against Covid-19.

In a statement, Kinyua noted that some workers were avoiding the jab so as to stay away from work.

“It was observed that some public servants have deliberately avoided getting vaccinated so that they can stay away from work under the guise of working from home.” Said Kinyua.

Adding that: “This has negatively affected service delivery to the public.”

Citing reports from recent meetings, Kinyua said it was reported that there was a low uptake of Covid-19 vaccines among public servants especially the security sector, teachers and the core civil service.

This against a background of access to vaccines having greatly improved especially among these groups.

As of August 8th, 2021, a total of 1,804,375 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, the total first doses are 1,105,470 while the second doses are 698,905. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 63.2% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.6%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 214,722, Others 205,802, Health Workers 120,155, Teachers 102,007 while Security Officers are at 56,219.

This comes even as Kenya Monday recorded a further drop in Covid-19 cases despite the death toll rising to 4,179.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, 30 more people succumbed to the virus but on diverse dates.

There was a slight drop in the positivity rate which now stands at 12pc after 745 people tested positive, from a sample size of 6,209 analysed in the last 24 hours.

