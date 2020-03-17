State announces closure of land offices, registries

Written By: Micheal Njuguna
5

Lands CS Farida Karoney
The Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning has announced the closure of all land offices and registries in the country for 28 days beginning Tuesday in a bid to tackle the coronavirus in the country.

The ministry said the directive is in compliance with the presidential directive on the mitigation and management of coronavirus.

Land Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney in a notice said the directive also affects services at the survey of Kenya headquarters in Ruaraka, Nairobi.

The cabinet secretary said the closure will allow for further consultation and design of appropriate measures to protect staff and members of the general public.

Karoney further said any emergencies will be handled by the ministry customer care desks.

Christine Muchira

