State commissions portal granting public full access to international agreements

Kenyans will now have free access to all international conventions the country has entered into.

The Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sing’oei Korir confirmed this on Monday during the launch of the newly established Treaties website and database.

So far, Kenya has ratified 252 treaties and is a member of 84 international organizations, and the PS noted that the database will play a key role as an effective instrument that will improve accessibility, simplify treaty management procedures, and demonstrate the country’s commitment to the international community.

“This is a bold step in ensuring the public has access to bilateral and multilateral treaties to which Kenya is party,” said Sing’oei

According to the PS, who described the Treaty Database Launch as a significant milestone in Foreign Affairs history, the international conventions are the major building blocks for coherent and predictable interstate cooperation and the foundation for friendly coexistence among Nations and peoples.

“I laud the good work done by the Office of Registrar of Treaties Foreign Affairs. This landmark achievement is through the Office of the Registrar of Treaties in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme, the African Union, the government of Sweden, and MDA’s,” he said