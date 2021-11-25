State commits to promote education for all children

The Ministry of Education in partnership with Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE) has launched the national conference on Functional Assessment.

The Principal Secretary (PS) State Department for Implementation of Curriculum Reforms, Prof. Fatuma Chege representing the Cabinet Secretary (CS) for Education, Prof. George Magoha, noted that the government is committed to the promotion of education for all children, especially those with special needs and disabilities.

She said that the government was committed in ensuring that special needs children access education pointing out that special needs learner is allocated an additional capitation of Sh2,300 over and above what other learners are allocated.

“Similarly, at Secondary School level, a typical learner is provided with Sh.22,244 per year while a learner with special needs or disability is allocated Sh57,974 per year,” she added.

Speaking during the official opening of the 3rd KISE National Conference on Special Needs Education, the PS highlighted that Education is a fundamental human right and the cardinal principle guiding all actions underpinning the Education 2030 Agenda, by which countries pledged to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and to promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

She further said that the Ministry of Education has put in place a policy on special needs and inclusive education and training, together with its implementation guidelines.

The PS said that the policy documents address education provision for learners and trainees with special needs and disabilities. She at the same time urged the KISE Council to ensure the envisaged Special Needs Data Centre for the country is established.

In his remarks, Dr. Norman Kiogora, the Director, Kenya Institute of Special Education, highlighted that the conference is crucial in refreshing functional assessment, teaching, advocacy and reinventing schools to be responsive to the new curriculum reforms’ mission of nurturing every learner’s potential in order to access quality education services and achieve success.

He said it will also contribute to the national agenda on education for all and disability rights in Kenya in realizing vision 2030 and achieving sustainable development goals.

The theme of the conference is “Functional assessment, enhancing access to quality services for every child and youth”.

The Conference brings together researchers, special education experts, teachers, students, parents, NGOs, policy makers and other stakeholders to deliberate on inclusive education.