State committed to address security concerns in North Eastern

Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli has emphasized the Government’s commitment to ensuring safety and stability in Wajir and the wider North Eastern region during a security assessment visit.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, Masengeli stated that the recent spike in criminal activities, including attacks and the surge of illicit goods, drugs, and arms, had prompted this visit alongside other security agencies.

“We have come to this area for a comprehensive security assessment with other security agencies. Our primary goal is to assess the situation on the ground, engage with our officers, and review strategies to tackle the recent crimes that have occurred. The attacks and other criminal activities make it imperative for us to meet with local officials and communities,” said Masengeli.

He at the same time expressed gratitude to the residents of Wajir County for their continued cooperation with the security forces.

“We thank the community for their collaboration with the security agencies. Their partnership is critical to restoring and maintaining peace and order in Wajir County and the northeastern region.”

Masengeli also acknowledged the growing concerns about the increase in contraband goods, drugs, and illicit arms in the region, which he noted are closely linked to broader issues of drug trafficking, human trafficking, and the proliferation of illegal weapons.

“These activities pose a serious threat to the wellbeing of our young generation and the overall security of the region. We are here to ensure that these challenges are effectively addressed, for the betterment of the local population and security forces alike.”

Masengeli reassured the public that the police, along with other security agencies, would continue to work tirelessly to implement measures aimed at curbing crime and ensuring the region’s safety.

“Our strategies are aimed at protecting the community and ensuring that the region remains secure and prosperous.”

Accompanying the Acting IG were Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin and Commandant of the General Service Unit (GSU) Ranson Lolmodooni, and Border Police Unit Commandant James Kamau alongside senior security officials.