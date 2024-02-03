State committed to creating employment opportunities for youth

The government is committed to create employment opportunities for the youth in countries with high demand for labour.

Speaking during the flagging off of 200 Kenyan Migrant workers to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Germany and Qatar, Labor and Social protection Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore said this will provide avenues for Kenyans to work abroad, gain valuable skills, contribute to the Kenyan economy through remittances and bring back technological advancements from these countries.

“Today’s flag-off is a testament to our commitment to this significant journey of creating employment opportunities for our Kenyans in various countries with a high demand for labour.” CS Bore said.”This will provide avenues for Kenyans to work abroad, gain valuable skills, contribute to our economy through remittances and bring back technological advancements from these countries.”

According to Bore, the role the Migrant workers will undertake will be crucial not only for the economies of the host countries but also for their personal and professional growth.

“Your roles as bus drivers, healthcare givers, security guards, cleaners, hospitality

industry professionals, construction workers, and house managers are crucial not

only for the economies of the host countries but also for your personal and

professional growth.” Says CS Bore.

Bore added that the government has established three Labor Attache offices in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE urging Kenyan Migrant workers to reach out to them if they face any issues during their stay.

“Remember : Distress cases can be reported on the Toll-Free number, 0800222223, or the distress reporting form which can be accessed at http://neaims.go.ke.” She said on her X handle.