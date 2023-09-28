State developing career progression framework for police service

Kindiki says there no dominant tribe at Kenya Prisons

The Government is developing a concrete roadmap and matrix to streamline career progression and succession management in the Kenya Prisons Service and other uniformed security agencies.

Interior cabinet secretary, Kithure Kindiki, says the roadmap will provide an opportunity for younger officers to rise and hold management positions through a clearly defined procedure and eliminate cases of corruption, favouritism, and patronage.

He further said the State Department for Correctional Services will continue to sensitise communities across the country to apply for positions whenever they are advertised and participate in recruitment of officers at the Sub-County level.

“Citizens should provide information on officers who demand and/or receive bribes for immediate action in accordance with the law. Corruption is a vice that must be dealt with firmly, decisively and ruthlessly” he stated.

He was speaking when he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunities to respond to questions on the employment opportunities in Kenya Prisons Service.

The current number of uniformed officers at Kenya Prison Service stands at 31,227 with 7,349 being female officers.

“Kenya Prisons Service staff represent the diversity of the people of Kenya, and there is no discrimination in employment. No ethnic community represents more than one-third of the uniformed staff population” the CS told the MPs.