State distributes relief food to 23 drought stricken counties

The Government has scaled up relief food distribution in Kilifi County and other 22 counties in the county midst the ravaging drought and escalated poverty in the regions.

Speaking Kauma Sub-county, Kilifi County, Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said the relief food distribution will mitigate drought situation that has since hit the County hard.



He said the government was committed to avert the deteriorating food situation in counties that are affected most.

According to Oguna, over 2.8 million people in the country who are in dire need for food are set to benefit in the government relief food program.



He said the affected people will receive foodstuffs and monetary funds as the country expects to get back to normal when rain falls.

Accompanying the government spokesperson, Kilifi County Commissioner Kutswa Olaka said the county has been hit hard by drought and fortunately there are no deaths related to drought lately.



So far there are 10,000 households benefiting from cash transfer programs in the county as a result of drought.



4,500 bags of rice to be distributed in Kilifi County, Kauma sub-county has received 500 bags of rice and 400 bags of beans out of 3600 to be distributed in the county.



Olaka lauded the government for the drought mitigation strategy.



Kauma sub county beneficiary Malindi Mulamba thanked the government for the relief foods distribution.



Mary Konde, mother of six Kauma resident who benefited from the program applauded the government and urged the government to continue caring for them.



Over 90 percent of residents in Kilifi have been reported to be living below poverty line according to the latest statistics