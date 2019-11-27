State employees among hardest hit by BBI report

State employees are among the hardest hit by the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report as they will be barred from doing business with the government should the recommendations be ratified.

The report released to the public Wednesday by President Uhuru Kenyatta is also proposing that wealth declaration forms of all public servants be made public and corruption whistleblowers be rewarded.

For the last four years, civil servants have engaged in business with the government despite various attempts even through the constitution to fight conflict of interest blamed for the runaway corruption.

The proposal has faced strong opposition from public service civil groups, saying the salaries and wages of public officers need to be improved first.

The 1972 creed is likely to come under test again following the recommendations of the building bridges initiative.

The report says, to deal with persistent corruption in government and improve service delivery, state officers and their spouses will have to be okayed by the Public Service Commission to participate in government tenders.

The BBI report also recommends Nairobi county to be given special status that will place its management under the national government. This is to help the city county retain its status as Africa’s diplomatic capital.

The document recommends massive investments in infrastructure and its social programs.

To deter money laundering, the BBI proposes harsh financial and jail terms to both the laundering bank and senior managers who facilitate the vice.

This year, more than five commercial banks were slapped with fines amounting to close to a billion shillings for their roles in the NYS scandal. To enhance public participation in reporting corruption, Whistleblowers will be given 5 percent of the recovered money once the proposals are approved.

The government will also have to adjust its spending habits, to increase its allocation to development.

Currently treasury allocates about 18 percent of total budget to development despite the public finance management act prescribing 35 percent.

The BBI document will now be subjected to a technical committee review, where the public will also be given an opportunity to make their input.