State explores effective strategies to combat malaria

The government is exploring approaches that are both impactful and sustainable in putting an end to malaria.

Principal Secretary of the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni Monday engaged in discussions with representatives from the Presidential Malaria Initiative (PMI) and USAID Kenya.

At the core of these conversations was the idea of using Primary Care Networks and Community Health Promoters (CHPs) to combat malaria in high-risk and underserved populations.

Similarly, they discussed the support from PMI for the upcoming Mass Net Distribution Campaign.

This campaign will play a crucial role in further reducing the impact of malaria in the country.

The PS said Kenya has made remarkable strides in reducing the prevalence of malaria, a significant achievement in the fight against this disease adding that the Ministry of Health is actively looking into ways to build on these achievements.