State develops farmer´s handbook on miraa husbandry

The Ministry of Agriculture has developed a new handbook that will guide farmers on miraa husbandry and handling.

The Miraa production handbook, unveiled by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya in Meru, is an initiative by the ministry to improve the miraa value chain and boost growth of the sector.

Munya said the handbook is a vital component of the wider government initiatives on the improvement of the way the crop is produced, traded and consumed.

Head of the Agriculture and Food Authority’s (AFA) Directorate of Miraa, Pyrethrum and other Industrial Crops, James Mutia, said development of the manual will provide guidelines on how miraa farming needs to be carried out, to ensure quality is achieved.