State develops farmer´s handbook on miraa husbandry

ByJames Rono
Tags
Two female foreigners arrested at JKIA with 148kgs of miraa

The Ministry of Agriculture has developed a new handbook that will guide farmers on miraa husbandry and handling.

The Miraa production handbook, unveiled by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya in Meru, is an initiative by the ministry to improve the miraa value chain and boost growth of the sector.

Munya said the handbook is a vital component of the wider government initiatives on the improvement of the way the crop is produced, traded and consumed.

Head of the Agriculture and Food Authority’s (AFA) Directorate of Miraa, Pyrethrum and other Industrial Crops, James Mutia, said development of the manual will provide guidelines on how miraa farming needs to be carried out, to ensure quality is achieved.

  

Latest posts

Politicians oppose bill seeking to bar live streaming of election results

Christine Muchira

Kericho MCAs endorse CS Keter for gubernatorial post

Maxwell Wasike

Covid-19: Kenya records 121 new infections as three succumb

Christine Muchira

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More