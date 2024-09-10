State faulted for not enforcing safety rules in schools

Religious leaders in Homa Bay County have criticized the government for not adequately enforcing safety regulations in boarding schools, following a recent fire at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri.

Led by their chairman Bishop Abrahams Wanda Odongo, they expressed frustration over the formation of multiple task forces to address school fires, stating that their findings have not been implemented effectively.

The religious leaders urged the government to adopt recommendations from past investigations to prevent future incidents and loss of life.

They also emphasized the need for immediate action, including compensation for families affected by the Hillside fire, as investigations continue into the cause of the tragedy.

They argued that the lack of strict implementation of safety standards puts students at risk, despite the existence of guidelines such as the 2008 Ministry of Education safety manual, which outlines standards for school infrastructure.

The clergy expressed concerns that, over the years, several reports and task forces have failed to ensure compliance with safety protocols, as fire incidents in schools continue to occur.

They called for a proactive approach by the government, urging authorities to enforce safety regulations consistently and investigate the Hillside fire to ensure accountability.