The government has dismissed claims it is frustrating the return of controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna.

Government Spokesperson Colonel Retired Cyrus Oguna says Miguna’s unruly behavior and lack of valid travel documents is to blame for his woes.

Oguna spoke even as the High Court ordered the government to file a response to a petition by Miguna Miguna on an existing red alert that has seen the outspoken lawyer who was expected in the country on Tuesday evening being denied boarding passes into Lufthansa and Air France flights.

The government has also denied acting in contravention of a High Court order that directed facilitation of Miguna’s entry into the country.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In a statement to newsrooms, Oguna further stated the lawyer’s unruly behaviour was seen to have the potential of threatening category 1 status of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport which took the country a lot of effort and work to achieve.

Oguna clarified that the International Civil Aviation Organization requires passengers to have valid travel documents and the government is willing to assist Miguna acquire a Kenyan passport provided he presents himself at any of Kenya’s foreign missions.

The statement coming even as the High Court on Wednesday gave the government 24 hours to explain the existence of a red alert allegedly issued to all airlines barring Miguna from traveling to Kenya or any other African Country.

Meanwhile Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has accused Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga for orchestrating the tribulations facing Miguna Miguna.

Kuria argues the woes facing the controversial lawyer are against the spirit of the handshake.

Miguna Miguna was bared form boarding a Lufthansa flight from Berlin Germany on Tuesday morning and on the evening of the same day he was ejected from an Air France plane in Paris Germany.