State imposes strict guidelines for Airbnb operators amid safety concerns

Airbnb operators will now be required to record and temporarily withhold identification documents of their clients.

In a statement, the Private Security Regulatory Authority CEO, Fazul Mahamed said the directive is aimed at taming insecurity incidences in the establishments following a series of disturbing murders since the year began.

Fazul ordered all private security services in residential apartments, lodging, and hospitability establishments to accurately record the time of entry or exit of each individual as well as vehicles or motorcycles entering or departing from such facilities.

All establishments will also be required to maintain a security occurrence book to record daily significant incidents relating to the safety of residents within the premises and ensure CCTV and security cameras are in proper working condition.

However, he clarified that identification documents shall be returned to visitors at the point of exit and shall not be used for any other purpose.

The authority urged all business owners to comply with directives as outlined in section 48 of the Private Security Regulation Act.

The directive comes amid the discovery of a woman’s body at an Airbnb apartment in Roysambu, while another woman was stabbed to death in an apartment in South B.