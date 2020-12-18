State keen on expansion of higher education facilities to satisfy growing demand

The government through the ministry of Education has reiterated its commitment to meeting the rising demand for higher education in the country.

State Department of University Education and Research Principal Secretary Amb. Simon Nabukwesi says the government will particularly give priority the to roll out of facilities to cater for learners seeking to pursue further studies.

According to the PS, the role of university education cannot be overstated. He said it is mandatory for creating a pool of skilled human capital in various facets of the economy and for enhancing productivity.

“Government has therefore put the necessary premium in University Education because of the pivotal role it plays in creation, adaptation, and use of knowledge that is crucial in transforming Kenya into a knowledge-based economy.” The PS remarked

Speaking during the 8th graduation ceremony at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of science and technology in Bondo, Amb. Nabukwesi noted that owing to the 100 percent transition from primary to secondary schools and the introduction of the Competency-Based Curriculum, there was bound to be an increase in the demand for university placement.

On e-learning, the PS urged the university to engage with IT experts so to improve the online new normal learning technology so as to enable every student to benefit.

He lauded the institution for engaging in research that focuses on food security adding that universities are capable of finding homegrown solutions to problems affecting the country through research.

“This country has been a leader in the region in terms of education, manufacturing, and investment. We must continue providing technological and research leadership in the region and beyond but more specifically coming up with real solutions for challenges facing Kenyans daily,” He said

He encouraged learning institutions to seek international partnerships in research and the national research fund so as to attract funding. He said the covid-19 pandemic had also created an opportunity for universities to collaborate and attract researchers in developing products and equipment aimed at preventing and managing the pandemic.

Amb. Nabukwesi asked the graduands to hold themselves in high esteem, build capacity among the youth, and become role models to students. About 2500 graduands were conferred various diplomas and degrees during the ceremony.