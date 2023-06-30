State keen on making Miraa more profitable, Gachagua says

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has assured Miraa farmers of making the crop more profitable to improve their standards of living.

Speaking Friday in Tigania Constituency, DP Gachagua said Miraa is a source of livelihoods for many families, therefore, will work with other stakeholders to re-examine the cash crop to facilitate its exclusion from drugs.

Mr Gachagua said the Kenya Kwanza Administration prioritises reforms in the agriculture sector to uplift farmers for a stronger economy.

He added that the government will support initiatives of finding new high-value markets for Miraa and other crops.

“Three weeks ago, we had a coffee forum here in Meru. We will also have an engagement on tea, milk and all the cash crops grown in this region. We are also working to improve the lives of Miraa farmers. We will appoint a few farmers from Meru to go abroad and look for more markets of the crop,” Dp Gachagua said.

The National Campaign against Drugs and Substances Abuse Authority has classified Miraa as a hard drug, a decision that has been contested.

He also emphasized the importance of fighting drugs and substance abuse.

“My war on drugs and substance abuse is on top gear. We will continue with the war until we restore the dignity of our youth,” Mr. Gachagua reiterated.

During the meeting, the Deputy President delivered a cheque of Ksh 5 million to Kianjai Girls Secondary School in Tigania West, Meru County, for completion of the administration block as promised by President William Ruto.

“We were here with the President during the campaigns of the last General Election. He promised you that once elected, he would help in building a new administration block of this school. Now the president has sent me to bring you money to build that block,” Mr. Gachagua said.

Mr Gachagua was accompanied by leaders including Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi, his Cooperatives Counterpart Somon Chelugui, Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza and the Woman Representative Elizabeth Karamu, among other leaders.