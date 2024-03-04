State launches program to harmonise policies across government agencies

The Government has launched the reviewed Kenya Coordinated Border Management Program.

The program focuses on governance structures, emerging technologies and fostering both National and International cooperation to strengthen border security in combating organized crime and other threats that undermine Peace, National Security, and Sustainable Development.

According to the Principal Secretary Ministry of Interior Raymond Omollo, emerging security and surveillance concerns, especially around border management, call for periodic revamping of security structures through revised programs.

He was speaking when he presided over the official launch of the reviewed Kenya Coordinated Border Management Programme at KSG, Lower Kabete.

The program, developed by Border Management System and the Kenya School of Government Security Management Institute, seeks to harmonize policies and procedures across government agencies.

As well as to promote a unified accountability framework, and encourage resource sharing to boost the overall efficiency of border agencies.