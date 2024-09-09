State launches strategic tree nursery to boost Tsavo ecosystems forest cover

The government has unveiled a model tree nursery under the Tsavo Restoration Initiative at Izera Ranch, in Voi Sub County, Taita Taveta County.

The initiative marks a significant boost to Kenya’s ambitious goal of planting 15 billion trees by 2032, aimed at combating the growing threats of climate change.

Speaking during the event, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo emphasized the vital role of reforestation in mitigating the effects of climate change, not just for environmental preservation but also for national security.

He noted that the effects of environmental degradation, including drought and floods, have increasingly fueled competition over resources, leading to conflicts that threaten the stability of vulnerable communities.

“Our security is tied directly to the health of our ecosystems. The conflicts we see over water, land, and other resources are clear indicators of the environmental challenges we face. By addressing these issues through projects like this tree nursery, we are not only protecting our environment but also safeguarding our future,” said Dr. Omollo.

The PS stressed that environmental degradation is not just an environmental concern but a national security issue, adding, “Conflicts over resources like water and land threaten the stability of vulnerable communities”.

Dr. Omollo also highlighted the role of grassroots leaders such as chiefs and village elders, who will coordinate the distribution and planting of seedlings. Beyond their involvement in this initiative, these leaders play a vital role in maintaining peace and resolving conflicts in their communities.

“We are not just deploying them to support this tree growing campaign, they have been involved in other efforts, whether it’s dealing with illicit brews, whether it’s making sure that all our kids are taken to school, and also acting as avenues for alternative dispute resolution within communities,” he stated.

The model tree nursery is a key part of President William Ruto’s larger vision to restore the country’s forest cover through public-private partnerships. Dr. Omollo highlighted the importance of involving local communities, with grassroots leaders playing a central role in coordinating the distribution and planting of seedlings across Taita Taveta County and beyond.

“We are focusing on the grassroots because that’s where meaningful change happens. Chiefs and village elders will oversee the nurturing of these seedlings, ensuring they reach maturity,” he added.

Dr. Omollo also addressed ongoing challenges faced by Taita Taveta County, particularly in relation to boda boda operators.

He assured residents that discussions with local leaders and MPs were underway to resolve security concerns, adding that administrative unit issues raised by local leaders were also being looked into.

“To further strengthen this initiative, I intend to meet with the Tsavo Heritage Foundation Secretariat to explore partnership with my State Department and our national government administration officers have the capacity to coordinate the community-driven seedling propagation, planting, and tracking efforts, ensuring that seedlings provided reach maturity and contribute to the national tree growing goal,” he said.

He emphasized the need for strong public-private partnerships to scale up seedling production and meet the ambitious national targets.

Dr. Omollo lauded the collaboration between the Taita Taveta County government, the local Chamber of Commerce, and community members, noting that such partnerships are key to sustaining the reforestation efforts.

“As we embark on this journey, it’s clear that no single entity can do it alone. We need the private sector, the community, and all levels of government working together to make this a reality. Taita Taveta has set a fine example for the rest of the country,” Dr. Omollo said.

Governor Andrew Mwadime, who was present at the launch, praised the initiative as a transformative opportunity for the county.

He emphasized the need for such efforts to integrate with local conservation programs and eco-tourism projects, positioning Taita Taveta as a model for other regions.

“This initiative is not just about tree planting; it’s about creating sustainable livelihoods for our people. Taita Taveta is blessed with unique biodiversity, and conservation efforts like this will have a lasting impact on both the environment and our economy,” Governor Mwadime said.

The Governor expressed his administration’s full commitment to supporting the project, adding that Taita Taveta’s strategic location near Tsavo National Park makes it critical for Kenya’s overall conservation efforts.

Taita Taveta County Commissioner, Josephine Onunga, echoed the importance of community involvement, urging local residents to take ownership of the project.

The Commissioner noted that while the national government is providing the framework and resources, the success of the initiative lies in the hands of the people.

“This tree nursery is a gift to the community, but it is up to all of us to ensure it thrives. We must come together, young and old, to protect our environment and secure a better future for generations to come,” Onunga remarked.

She pledged to work closely with grassroots leaders to ensure the initiative’s success, highlighting that local training programs will be introduced to educate residents on the importance of tree planting and environmental conservation.

Also present at the event was Brigadier Joakim Mwamburi, representing the Chief of Defence Forces, who reiterated the Kenya Defence Forces’ (KDF) long-term commitment to environmental conservation.

Brigadier Mwamburi revealed that the KDF, through its ‘Environment Soldier Programme,’ has already planted over 30 million trees nationwide and plans to produce 800 million seedlings over the next decade.

“KDF is tasked with producing 800 million seedlings in the next 10 years, representing 3% of the national target of 15 billion trees,” Brigadier Mwamburi said, stressing that KDF’s role in environmental security is critical.

“Climate change is the unseen enemy we must all combat. Our work in planting trees is part of a larger effort to restore Kenya’s ecosystems and ensure the future of our nation,” he said.

Brigadier Mwamburi also noted that the Tsavo ecosystem, which covers nearly half of Kenya’s protected areas, is particularly important for conservation efforts, making the launch of the tree nursery at Izera Ranch a significant milestone.

“The Tsavo ecosystem represents nearly half of Kenya’s protected areas, making it a crucial battleground in our conservation efforts,” he noted.

Mwamburi acknowledged the community and stakeholders involved in the initiative, emphasizing the importance of joint efforts in combating climate change.