State link to political violence is baseless, NPS to UDA

The National Police Service (NPS) has termed allegations by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) alleging complicity in instances of violence involving the party as baseless and false.

The NPS through a statement said that the allegations are maliciously intended to injure the reputation of the NPS and its officers adding that none of the allegations listed in the said letter has been formally reported to the NPS.

“The National Police Service is a professional institution that is committed to the rule of law and upholding of laid out protocols that guide the conduct of political rallies and other public events. These guidelines will continue to be upheld fairly, firmly, and robustly without favours or exceptions,” the statement read in part.

On Tuesday, UDA through its Chairman Johnson Muthama and Secretary-General Veronica Maina sent a letter on the emerging pattern of state-enabled violence to the attention of President Uhuru Kenyatta in his capacity as the chairperson of the National Security Council.

This morning, UDA party, through its chairman Johnson Muthama and secretary-general Veronica Maina, have sent a letter on the emerging pattern of State-enabled violence to the attention His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta. pic.twitter.com/kcivYsly9Q — United Democratic Alliance (@UDAKenya) January 18, 2022

UDA in the letter cited over 10 criminal incidents of violent disruptions which have taken place with at least 6 cases being brought to the attention of the Inspector General of the National Police Service and not being attended to.

The party stated that without impartiality and proactive enforcement of the legal framework to uphold Constitutional freedoms, human rights, democratic participation and national cohesion, the Government will in effect be enabling ODM and Azimio to set the stage for an extremely troubled General Election season in 2022.

The NPS in finality urged all stakeholders to exercise sobriety and refrain from acts and deeds that undermine institutions and offices that are critical to the unity and security of the Nation.