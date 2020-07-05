The Ministry of Agriculture will roll out a nationwide digital tagging of livestock for easy traceability and enhance digital sale abroad.

Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya said that this will enable farmers to easily access markets for their livestock even abroad where buyers can follow up on the animals even when far away.

Speaking at Kisargei in Laikipia North during a vaccination drive against foot and Mouth Disease, PPR and deworming of livestock Munya said that the revival of the railway line from Nanyuki to Nairobi will be an added advantage to herders who will now have to transport their animals by rail.

He noted that the plans for digital tagging are at an advanced stage where the regulations have already been subjected to public participation and only await approval by the national assembly.

The exercise he said will be of many benefits including preventing cattle theft as the digital tags will be identifying individual animals’ history and whereabouts.

At the same time the CS said that they are working with the county governments in training slaughterhouse workers the best ways of skinning to avoid damaging hides and skins.

This will also go hand in hand procuring and issuing the best machines for abattoirs at the county level to make sure that the skin and hides industry flourishes.

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi welcomed the move and called on herders to make good use of the refurbished one meter railway line that is expected to start operations in a month’s time to maximize sales.

Muriithi said that the county will start opening all the stock routes that were being used to bring the animals from all corners of Laikipia to The Nanyuki railway station.

The routes he noted will have drinking points and those driving the animals will have somewhere to rest.

According to Livestock Production Director in the Ministry of Agriculture Julius Kiptarus, Laikipia county has over 260,000 cows both beef and daily, over 700,000 sheep and goats and 10,000 camels which makes a good bet for business.

Kiptarus said the vaccination exercise is being carried out in all the 14 Asal Counties under the Resilience program noting that the current situation where there is enough pasture has enabled the animals to flourish calling on herders to take the advantage and sell their animals where they fit.

He assured the herders that local markets will soon be opened after the regulations set by the ministry of health on stopping the spreading of COVI 19 are met.