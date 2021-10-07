State lobby wants an end to discrimination against intersex people

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) is calling for an end to social prejudice directed at intersex persons.

The commission made the case, decrying increased discrimination against the group even as it lamented that in most cases those affected are denied key services in government offices due to their inherent attributes.

“Intersex persons are discriminated against on the basis of sex and it’s a violation of human rights. Article 28 of our Constitution states that all people are equal. and we need to promote their dignity.” said Amos Wanyoike, a senior KNHCR officer

Speaking during a sensitization forum on the rights of intersex people held at a Murang’a hotel Thursday, Njoroge expressed concern that some public institutions are yet to fully recognize intersex persons.

He says, in the majority of these institutions, special facilities for the affected people are not being provided.

“Intersex people have suffered discrimination because of our society’s perspective. Society expects us to behave in binary terms.” He said

He added that “the intersex persons the life experiences are different because they have that ambiguity of being male or female.”

In the 2019 census, it emerged that in the country there are 1, 524 intersex persons, and these were distributed across all the 47 counties. Nairobi County is leading with 250 people.