State machinery should not be used to intimidate, DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto Saturday expressed concern that state machinery is being used to intimidate certain leaders.

Ruto while speaking in Kabarnet during the opening of Municipal Market after attending the official opening of St. Joseph Catholic Church Kituro in Baringo County said that politicians with alternative ideologies are being unfairly subjected to the criminal justice system with the aim of scaring them to submission.

He further said that it was regrettable that the Kenya Police Service, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) were now actively involved in politics.

“We should stop using the police to influence politics and allow politicians to politick. Kenya is beyond the politics of threats and intimidation,” said Ruto.

Citing recent arrests of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi and MP Sylvanus Osoro among other leaders, Ruto said that intimidation practices have no room in the 21st century.

“Since when did it become a crime to be friends with the Deputy President who is a friend of the President and supported him in four elections?” posed Ruto.

Ruto further insisted that it was unfair for leaders to be relieved of their duties because of their association with him.

Speaking on unity, the DP said he will not present himself to Kenyans as a Kalenjin leader but a leader with ideas to transform the country.

“Those seeking leadership should shun tribalism and threats and instead sell their manifesto to Kenyans,’ he said.

He asked his competitors to desist from the use of tribal politics to divide Kenyans.

Speaking at the same venue, Turkana County Governor Josphat Nanok said it was unfortunate that proponents of BBI were using security challenges in Kapedo as a bargaining chip.

“They are telling Turkana MCAs to pass the BBI Bill or else they will withdraw officers conducting security operations in Kapedo. That is illegal and strange,” said Nanok.

On his part, Oscar Sudi (Kapseret MP) said that no amount of intimidation will stop them from fighting for what they believe in.

“Even if they arrest us, they have arrested Sonko and I among others, we will continue fighting for this country,” said Sudi.

Caleb Kositany (Soy MP) in turn asked Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Rafael Tuju, to stop harassing nominated MCAs and allow them to debate and vote for the BBI bill soberly.

“We want to tell Tuju to stop intimidating nominated MCAs, let them vote independently,” said Kositany.

The Deputy President also addressed wananchi in Kocholwa and Iten in Elgeyo Marakwet during the issuance of title deeds and boda boda empowerment respectively.

The DP was also accompanied by Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Services Simon Chelugui, Governors Stanley Kiptis (Baringo) MPs Rigathi Gachagua (Maritha), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet County), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Aron Cheruiyot (Kericho County, Nixon Korir (Langata), Joshua Kandie (Baringo Central) and William Cheptumo (Baringo North).

Others were Charles Kamuren (Baringo South), Daniel Tuitoek (Mogotio) Chematia, Christopher Langat (Bomet County), Moses Lesonet (Eldama Ravine), Cornelius Serem (Aldai), Vincent Tuwei (Mosop), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Gideon Koske (Chepalungu), Julius Meli (Tinderet), William Kogo (Chesumei), Johana Ng’eno (Emurua Dikirr), Mithika Linturi (Meru County) and Florence Jematia (EALA).