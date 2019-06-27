The Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works, through the State Department for Shipping and Maritime, has organized a two day workshop that will focus on Maritime Education and Training (MET) in Kenya.

According to Principal Secretary, State Department for Shipping and Maritime, Mrs Nancy Karigithu, the workshop is a result of collaborative relationship between the Ministry and the International Association of Maritime Universities (IAMU).

“Both the Government and IAMU share the common understanding of the significance of Maritime Education and Training and the recognition that it is only feasible to secure and preserve highly qualified human resources in the maritime industries through effective and quality Maritime education and training,” notes the PS.

The workshop, that will be hosted at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology-which is among few institutions offering degree courses in Maritime studies in Kenya, is to build a focused approach in MET in Kenya.

It will focus on strengthening the need for compliance in MET training institutions in the country, curriculum development, Programs upgrade strategy, Professional training and how to link MET development to the blue economy in Kenya, among others.

The International Association of Maritime Universities is the global network of leading maritime universities providing Maritime Education and Training (MET) of seafarers for the global shipping industry.

Mrs Karigithu termed the workshop-the first to be held in Kenya organized by the association as very critical at this moment when the country is focused on the blue economy sector, “the shipping industry, for instance, is a service industry, in which human resources are the critical element, and it is therefore only feasible to secure and to preserve highly qualified human resources in the maritime industries through effective education and training,” observed the PS.

The government genuinely appreciates this collaboration with IAMU. “In deed, effective education and training in the maritime sector derives from scientific and academic rigor and development of a clear link between practical skills, management techniques and a focus on quality” added the Principal Secretary.