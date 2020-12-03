State ordered to refund monies collected from Kenyans forced into quarantine

The High Court of Kenya has Thursday ordered the Government of Kenya to refund in full monies collected from persons who were forced into mandatory quarantine and forced to pay for upkeep.

Justice James Makau in his ruling said that the decision to quarantine members of the public without an order of the magistrate and forcing them to pay is contrary to the Public Health Act and therefore unconstitutional.

In April, Activist Okiya Omtatah moved to court to challenge the Covid-19 regulations.

He wanted the court to order the Government to refund in full the money each and every person who it quarantined and forced to pay for their upkeep.

“In addition, some individuals in such quarantine have had their period of compulsory quarantine un-procedurally and unfairly extended, contrary to the provisions of the Fair Administrative Action Act, 2015,” the petition read.

He claimed that the Cabinet Secretary for Health Mutahi Kagwe had issued Legal Notice No. 46 of 3rd April 2020 and Legal Notice Nos. 50, 51, 52, and 53 of 6th April 2020 which were done without both public participation and parliamentary approval, being in violation of the constitution.

Omtatah in his petition also said that he was aggrieved that the Ministry of Health forced persons required to go into compulsory quarantine for public health protection to pay for their upkeep.

It was his argument that the law requires the State to foot their bills.