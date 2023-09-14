State pledges to complete construction of  Mombasa Stadium

Sports Principal Secretary Peter Tum has reiterated the government’s commitment to complete the stalled construction of Mombasa Stadium by the end of the financial year.

The PS put on notice those who might have siphoned funds meant for the construction of the Stadium. The construction of the Sh.1.7 Billion facility has since stalled.

“Mombasa Stadium is a facility that is going to benefit everyone and we cannot reflect on what happened and not focus on what we must do.

The Ps however revealed that the national government is talks with the county Of Mombasa to see the construction of the stadium completed ‘

‘’As the government we are in discussion with the County of Mombasa to work together to actualize that facility. The discussions are at a level where we think the construction and everything else will start very soon,” said PS Tum.

The Ps was speaking while in Mombasa where the Department of Sports is meeting the National Assembly departmental Committee Chaired by Daniel Wanyama.

Daniel Wanyama said they are satisfied with the elaborate answers given by the PS on the status of stalled stadia.

Wanyama revealed that studies has shown that Kamariny Stadium in Elgero Marakwet can not be used as a stadium and instead will be converted to a an athletes training camp owing to it being in a high altitude area.

Wanyama lauded the Ministry of Sports for coming up with an innovative initiative and pledged legislative support for the Ministry.

PS Tum said engagements with Parliament on the growth of sports, talent creation, nurturing, and monetization will continue.

The Ministry of Sports plans to develop 20 pilot sports academies in constituencies for the identification and nurturing of talents.

“We are looking at a focused environment of sports and talent creation that is definitive, and while you’re honing up your talent through that nurturing space that we have been given there is a possibility of you earning a reward,” said PS Tum.

Report by Sadik Hassan