State preparations for late Rtd President Moi’s memorial service nearing completion

The State preparations for the national memorial service for Retired President Daniel arap Moi are nearing completion.

Sports, Culture and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed disclosed on Saturday that all listed items have been put in place to ensure that Tuesday’s public remembrance prayers of Moi proceed without a hitch.

The remains of Retired President Moi will lie in state at parliament buildings until Monday paving way for a national memorial service organized by the state in his honour.

The last few days have witnessed increased activity at the venue, Nyayo Stadium, in Nairobi, as organizers race against time to ensure the service will go on devoid of obstacles.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Confirming the state of preparedness, Sports, Culture and Heritage CS expressed delight on the progress made noting that everything is going on as planned.

The cabinet secretary who was on a tour of the venue for inspection, further disclosed that the final touches on the stadium will be made on Sunday.

The minister disclosed that the Military has now assumed full control of the exercise expected to attract thousands of Kenyans who will not make it for the burial in Kabarak on Wednesday.