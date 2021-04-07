State receives Covid-19 testing kits worth Ksh 44m from Aga Khan

Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi (AKUH,N) has donated over 20,000 Covid-19 testing kits valued at Ksh 44 million to the Ministry of Health to boost its Covid-19 response.

The donation is financed by the German government through a grant offered by the German Development Bank (KFW) to AKUH,N and the Aga Khan Health Services, East Africa, to boost their Covid-19 response and support the public health system.

While receiving the donation, Health Principal Secretary, Susan Mochache thanked AKUH,N and the German Government noting that the consignment would go a long way in supporting the Kenya Government’s response to the pandemic

“Kenya is also currently experiencing the 3rd wave of Covid-19; this help therefore couldn’t have come at a more opportune time,” she said.

German Ambassador H.E Annett Günter said: “We are in this fight together with our Kenyan friends and partners. Germany and the EU have been leading the multilateral response to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. We aim at ensuring global and equitable access to vaccines, tests and treatments. Global cooperation and solidarity is our only chance to defeat the virus everywhere.”

On his part, AKUH,N’s Interim CEO Rashid Khalani noted that the partnership between the private sector and the Ministry of Health is critical in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As a private sector player we appreciate that neither the Public system nor the private sector players can sufficiently battle this pandemic alone. We value the importance of working together to respond to this pandemic and in future projects aimed at improving our healthcare system,” he said.