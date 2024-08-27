State releases Ksh 13B towards teachers’ salary increment

Teachers in public schools will by the end of this week get their July and August salaries increment after the government released Ksh 13.5 billion as part of the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

While moving in to resolve the ongoing strike by sections of teachers, the Ministry of Education promised to address all pending administrative issues through the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

This came as the Ministry assured parents of the safety of students who continued to troop back to schools for the third term amid confusion over the strike called by KUPPET.

On Sunday, KNUT called off its national strike after engagement with the Government but KUPPET called on its members to keep off from school until issues of pending salaries and promotions were addressed.

According to the CS in charge of the Ministry Julius Migos Ogamba, the government was working around the clock to make sure that teachers were paid all their pending dues.

He said that the government was engaging KUPPET with the hope of resolving the stalemate so that learning could continue smoothly across the country.

“As part of implementing the 2021-2025 CBA, the national treasury has released Sh13.5B to ensure public schools teachers are paid their July and August salary arrears by Friday,” he said.

Ogamba noted that despite the impasse, students had continued to report back to school following the decision by KNUT to call off the strike.

Ogamba was addressing the press at Lake Naivasha Resort after opening the 54th International Conference of the Association of Technical Universities and Polytechnics in Africa (ATUPA).

The CS further noted that the government would by the end of this year fully employ the 20,000 intern teachers currently working in Junior Secondary Schools.

“We are further seeking funds to also employ the 46,000 intern teachers as the government is keen to address the shortage of teachers in the country,” he said.

During the ceremony, the CS issued appointment letters to 2,000 trainers who will be posted to 242 TVET institutions across the country.

“Currently there are over 7,000 TVET trainers in the country and the new batch will help the acute shortage with the country requiring over 15,000 teachers,” he said.

On her part, the PS for TVET Esther Muoria said that the government had commenced the roll out of Recognition of Prior Learning that seeks to ascertain and certify technically qualified Jua Kali personnel with matching certifications.

She said that over 700 graduates have received formal certification after assessment of their technical knowledge and skills in their area of expertise.

The PS called upon thousands of Kenyans who have acquired skills informally to come forward and receive certifications to enable them access job opportunities.

“We call upon Kenyans who have acquired skills informally to come forward and be certified against the government assessment framework or through our national technical institutions”, said the PS.