State releases Ksh8.7B for cash transfer

The government has released Ksh8.74 billion to be paid to beneficiaries of the cash transfer programmes.

Social Protection Principal Secretary Nelson Marwa says the money will be channeled through the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection and will be paid out to over one million beneficiaries starting on Monday next week.

Each beneficiary will receive Ksh8000 to cover the two payment cycles of July /August and September /October 2019.

Marwa dismissed claims by activist Okiah Omtata that the ministry has failed in its mandate of protecting the welfare of special groups.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He revealed that the ministry audited the payroll to ensure only genuine members benefit under the scheme.

According to the Principal Secretary, the new payment model will ensure the beneficiaries and caregivers access their funds within six months after the money is credited to their accounts

Marwa, however, issued a stern warning to ministry officers derailing the initiative saying laxity will not be tolerated.

The government cash transfer programme is tailored for elderly persons, the disabled and orphans.