State releases monthly stipend for Community Health Promoters

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says the Community Health Promoters programme will be fully implemented to help in detection of diseases and reduce cost of treatment.

Speaking in Nyahururu, Laikipia County on Monday, the Deputy President said the national government had already released the monthly stipend for the 107,000 Community Health Promoters who have been deployed across the country to implement the programme.

“The CHPs are doing a great job in providing promotive and preventive healthcare services. They are helping the people detect lifestyle diseases early,” said Mr Gachagua.

He spoke when he commissioned the newly constructed Mother and Child Unit at Nyahururu County Referral Hospital in Laikipia County.

Mr Gachagua said the CHPs have been properly kitted with requisite equipment to ensure the programme’s success.

Further, he noted the Government was working closely with counties to ensure the programme is properly implemented at the grassroots.

At the same time, the Deputy President said in collaboration with the Laikipia government, a new Outpatient Wing will be constructed at the Referral Hospital to ensure availability of more health services to the people.

“The national government and the county will make equal contributions to ensure the Outpatient facility is completed on time,” he said.

Congratulating Laikipia leaders led by Governor Joshua Irungu and Senator John Kinyua and area MPs for working together for faster development, he challenged other counties to emulate their solidarity.

“All leaders elected must be united and focused as they serve the people. It is only the best way to ensure we move forward as a country,” said the DP.

He said development projects encompassing roads construction, issuance of title deeds were being smoothly implemented in the County.

“We found huge debts when we took over but now things have settled and we are implementing many projects in this County and across the country,” he observed.