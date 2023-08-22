State renovates dilapidated police houses

There has been a hue and cry from members of the public concerning the state of government houses occupied by police offices, with some having not been repaired since their establishment during the colonial period.

However, there is a sigh of relief for administration police officers housed in government quarters after the government reaffirmed its commitment to improving the living conditions of security personnel in West Pokot County through home renovations to enable them to reside in a conducive environment.

West Pokot Administration Police Commander Senior Superintendent (SSP) Benson Marangu says the government has demonstrated its commitment to assisting in providing security personnel with decent housing while they performed their noble duty of maintaining law and order.

Speaking to KNA during the inspection of the three police houses whose renovation works have been completed at Kapenguria Administration Police Units, Marangu stated that plans were in place to renovate all other dilapidated buildings within the unit.

“The police houses that have been renovated were built in the 1950s, and some had started showing signs of being written off,” stated the AP commander.

He reiterated that when police are housed in decent homes, their morale is raised; they feel accepted, which makes them work more effectively.

He has urged police officers to keep up their dedication to serving members of the public while abiding by the law since the government has always had good plans for them.

The Police Commander also noted that it is customary for police officers to maintain a tidy work environment, urging those who would be living in the newly renovated houses to uphold the culture of neatness.

He lauded the government for allocating funds to enhance the living conditions of security personnel, adding that the move will boost public confidence in the police.

Officers who sought anonymity disclosed that they have been living in perpetual fear for their lives because dilapidated houses are at risk of falling apart at any time.

They said they had lodged several complaints with police authorities, but there was no response to their request for the houses’ renovation.

They thanked the government for heeding their pleas, saying that they would now proudly host their families in the newly renovated houses, adding that this move would attract more of their colleagues to opt for staying in the police units, unlike before.