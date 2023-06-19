State seeks additional Ksh 40B in second supplementary budget

The government is seeking the approval of National Assembly to spend additional about Ksh 40 billion as the second supplementary budget for the current financial year 2022/23 which ends June 30, 2023.

The additional cash is expected to be channeled to education, water projects and reduce the pending bills.

The latest supplementary budget proposes to reduce allocation for roads by Ksh 14.26 billion , transport by Ksh 970 million, blue economy and fisheries has been slashed Ksh 346.9 million while the State Department of Irrigation’s allocation has been cut by Ksh 300 million.

If the Supplementary Estimate II is approved in its current form, allocation for water and sanitation will increase by Ksh 5.9 billion, shipping and maritime affairs budget will get an extra Ksh 22 million while Ksh 4 billion has been earmarked for completion of the Thwake Multipurpose Dam which is 80pc complete.

Supplementary budgets, as provided for in Article 223 of the Constitution arise from the need to revise or adjust the original budget during the year and in the course of its implementation owing to maybe emergencies or unforeseen events, or situations that lead to realization of additional funds, cases of lack of funds, necessitating budget cuts.