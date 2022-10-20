State seeks to reduce cost of calls, mobile data

The Government is now seeking to reduce the cost of calls and mobile data charges to allow the youth to use online platforms for business, learning, entertainment and socialization.

Speaking Thursday during the Mashujaa Day celebrations, President William Ruto said the move will enable to boost the creative economy and scale up cultural production and the arts industry.

“To bring more Kenyans, especially the youth online for business, learning, entertainment and socialisation, the government intends to take measures to bring down the cost of calls and data,” he said.

The Head of State noted that the youth have consistently shown a robust interest and are engaged on various platforms, generating captivating content that is appreciated globally.

Through that, he said that there is tremendous potential for the country to become a global leader, employ hundreds of thousands of young people and generate immense wealth if the youth are plugged into the global digital economy.

“To achieve these purposes, the government is committed to invest in the digital superhighway and the creative economy, which will be enablers of transformation, productivity and overall competitiveness,” said the Head of State.

He said the government will ensure universal broadband availability through the roll-out of connectivity throughout the country with the laying out of an additional 100,000km of the national fibre-optic network to deliver the target.

The President also committed to establish more arts and culture infrastructure, including theatres, music auditoriums and art galleries, and extensive refurbishing of facilities to expand spaces for artistic and cultural expression and production.